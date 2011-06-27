  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  4. 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2019 DBS Superleggera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$388,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$388,695
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque663 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower715 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$388,695
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$388,695
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$388,695
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$388,695
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$388,695
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$388,695
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$388,695
fixed center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Angle of departure13.0 degrees
Length185.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.5 in.
Angle of approach9.5 degrees
Height50.4 in.
EPA interior volume81.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Exterior Colors
  • Monaco Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$388,695
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
305/30R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$388,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars