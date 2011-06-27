2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera TAG Heuer Edition Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|663 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|715 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leather/alcantara
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|fixed center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Angle of departure
|13.0 degrees
|Length
|185.5 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.5 in.
|Angle of approach
|9.5 degrees
|Height
|50.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|81.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|Width
|77.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|21 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R21 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
