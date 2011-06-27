  1. Home
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Coupe

What’s new

  • Tag Heuer limited edition added to the lineup (only 50 will be made)
  • Part of the first DBS Superleggera generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Mind-bending acceleration from its 715-horsepower twin-turbo V12 engine
  • Exceptional balance of handling prowess and ride comfort
  • Genuinely exclusive
  • Infotainment could stand to be better, especially at this price
  • Transmission lacks finesse at lower speeds
  • Rear seats are for decoration
    Features & Specs

    TAG Heuer Edition 2dr Coupe features & specs
    TAG Heuer Edition 2dr Coupe
    5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$388,695
    MPG 14 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower715 hp @ 6500 rpm
    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$303,995
    MPG 14 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower715 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Coupe features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 DBS Superleggera both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Aston Martin DBS Superleggera fuel economy, so it's important to know that the DBS Superleggera gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the DBS Superleggera has 9.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. Learn more

    Is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera reliable?

    To determine whether the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the DBS Superleggera. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the DBS Superleggera's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 DBS Superleggera is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?

    The least-expensive 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $303,995.

    Other versions include:

    • TAG Heuer Edition 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $388,695
    • 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $303,995
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?

    If you're interested in the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, the next question is, which DBS Superleggera model is right for you? DBS Superleggera variants include TAG Heuer Edition 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of DBS Superleggera models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Coupe Overview

    The 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Coupe is offered in the following styles: TAG Heuer Edition 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

