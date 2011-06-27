  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB9
  4. Used 2015 Aston Martin DB9
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Aston Martin DB9 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 DB9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$188,295
See DB9 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$188,295
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$188,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$188,295
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$188,295
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$188,295
700 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$188,295
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$188,295
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$188,295
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$188,295
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$188,295
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.5 in.
EPA interior volume83.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$188,295
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Blonde
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Sea Storm
  • Divine Red
  • Selene Bronze
  • Mariana Blue
  • Marron Black
  • Onyx Black
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Stratus White
  • Quantum Silver
  • Mako Blue
  • Lightning Silver
  • Silver Fox
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Diavolo Red
  • Appletree Green
  • Yellow Tang
  • Hardly Green
  • China Grey
  • Grey Bull
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Storm Black
  • Concours Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Volcano Red
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Viridian Green
Interior Colors
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • True Teal, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$188,295
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$188,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$188,295
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See DB9 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Aston Martin DB9 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles