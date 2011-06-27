  1. Home
Used 2014 Aston Martin DB9 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 DB9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$185,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$185,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$185,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$185,800
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$185,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$185,800
Carbon Interior Packyes
Contemporary Packyes
Exterior Carbon Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$185,800
700 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$185,800
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$185,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$185,800
Matching Wood Door Trim Cappingsyes
Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wingsyes
Leather ECU Pouchyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Headlining Alcantara Color - Contemporaryyes
Second Glass Keyyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
2+0 Seating Arrangementyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Trinket Stowageyes
Leather Headliningyes
Headrest Embroidery - DB9 Logoyes
Steering Wheel - Black Alcantarayes
Seatbelts - Flintyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$185,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$185,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$185,800
20" 5-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Delete Model Badgingyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
20" 10-Spoke Liquid Silver Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke Satin Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryes
Protective Tapeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$185,800
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.5 in.
EPA interior volume83.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$185,800
Exterior Colors
  • Viridian Green
  • Marron Black
  • Mariana Blue
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Match to Sample
  • Grey Bull
  • Silver Blonde
  • Quantum Silver
  • Stratus White
  • Red Lion
  • Selene Bronze
  • Appletree Green
  • Concours Blue
  • Amethyst Red
  • Mako Blue
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Previous AML Color
  • Hardly Green
  • Volcano Red
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Jet Black
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Morning Frost White
  • Silver Fox
  • Fire Red
  • Lightning Silver
  • Bridgewater Bronze
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Magma Red
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Storm Black
Interior Colors
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Winter Wheat, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Ice Mocha, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$185,800
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$185,800
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$185,800
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
