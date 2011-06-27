Used 2012 Aston Martin DB9 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
700 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Contrast Stitchingyes
Fascia Trim - Nexus Alloyyes
Indented Leather Seat Insertsyes
Smokers Packyes
Leather Key Fob Pouchyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Fascia Trim - Mahoganyyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Second Glass Keyyes
Fascia Trim - Double Apexyes
Fascia Trim - Bambooyes
Matching Wood Door Trimyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Steering Wheel - Black Alcantarayes
Fascia Trim - Tamo Ashyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room36.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room31.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room27.4 in.
Rear shoulder room47.2 in.
Exterior Options
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
10 Spoke Forged Silver Diamond Turned Wheelyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Front Wheel Stone Guardsyes
20 Spoke Diamond Turned & Graphite Wheelyes
10 Spoke Forged Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stratus White
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Special AML Color
  • Midnight Blue
  • Mariana Blue
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Jet Black
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Match to Sample
  • Hardly Green
  • Marron Black
  • Magma Red
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Previous AML Color
  • Appletree Green
  • Silver Blonde
  • Viridian Green
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Morning Frost White
  • Storm Black
  • Quantum Silver
  • Lightning Silver
  • Fire Red
  • Sunburst Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Madagascar Tan, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
