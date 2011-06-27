  1. Home
Used 2010 Aston Martin DB9 Volante Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$198,470
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$198,470
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$198,470
700 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$198,470
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Contrast Stitchingyes
Fascia Trim - Nexus Alloyyes
Smokers Packyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Fascia Trim - Mahoganyyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Fascia Trim - Bambooyes
Matching Wood Door Trimyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Leather Color - Out of Range / Match to Sampleyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Perforated Leather Seat Insertsyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyes
Fascia Trim - Tamo Ashyes
Polished Alloy Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$198,470
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,470
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room36.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Rear head room31.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room27.4 in.
Rear shoulder room47.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Paint - Special AML Color / Match to Sampleyes
19" 10-Spoke Graphite Wheelsyes
Paint - DBS Special Colorsyes
Convertible Hood Color - Contemporaryyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Special Coloryes
Bright Finish Grilleyes
Paint - Previous AML Coloryes
19" 20-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Coloryes
Front Wheel Stone Guardsyes
19" 20-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Clear Rear Lampsyes
Alternative Brake Caliper Finishesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.8 cu.ft.
Length185.5 in.
Curb weight4090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.8 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Exterior Colors
  • Mariana Blue
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Emerald Green
  • Special AML Color / Match to Sample
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Previous AML Color
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Amethyst Red
  • Storm Black
  • Lightning Silver
  • Fire Red
  • Morning Frost White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Almond Green
  • Jet Black
  • Silver Blonde
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Hardly Green
  • Magma Red
  • Titanium Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Slate Blue
  • Quantum Silver
  • Stratus White
  • Glacial Blue
  • Tempest Blue
  • Meteorite Silver
Interior Colors
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, leather
  • Deep Purple, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Falcon Grey, leather
  • Parliament Green, leather
  • Iron Ore Red, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Blue Haze, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Pinewood Green, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Chestnut Tan, leather
  • Tuscan Tan, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Baltic Blue, leather
  • Moon Shadow, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$198,470
275/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$198,470
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$198,470
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
