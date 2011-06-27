Used 2010 Aston Martin DB9 Base Features & Specs

Exterior Colors

Mariana Blue

Sunburst Yellow

Emerald Green

Special AML Color / Match to Sample

Other Manufacturers Color

Previous AML Color

Other Manufacturers Special Color

Tungsten Silver

Amethyst Red

Storm Black

Lightning Silver

Fire Red

Morning Frost White

Midnight Blue

Almond Green

Jet Black

Silver Blonde

Hammerhead Silver

Hardly Green

Magma Red

Titanium Silver

Onyx Black

Slate Blue

Quantum Silver

Stratus White

Glacial Blue

Tempest Blue

Meteorite Silver