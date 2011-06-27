Used 2009 Aston Martin DB9 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$179,450
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$179,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$179,450
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$179,450
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$179,450
700 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$179,450
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$179,450
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$179,450
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$179,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$179,450
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.5 in.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height50.0 in.
EPA interior volume84.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$179,450
Exterior Colors
  • Casino Royale
  • Fire Red
  • Lightning Silver
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Morning Frost
  • Mariana Blue
  • Emerald Green
  • Onyx Black
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Slate Blue
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Toro Red
  • Jet Black
  • Tempest Blue
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Stratus White
  • Amethyst Red
  • Storm Black
  • Meteorite Silver
Interior Colors
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather
  • Havana Tan, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$179,450
275/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$179,450
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$179,450
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
