Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Volante Features & Specs

More about the 2008 DB9
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.0/337.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
700 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
EPA interior volume84.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toro Red
  • Jet Black
  • Ghillies Green
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tempest Blue
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Slate Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • Stratus White
Interior Colors
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
