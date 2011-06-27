Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Features & Specs
|Overview
$168,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|12
|12
|Total Seating
|4
|4
|4
|Drivetrain
$168,600
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
$168,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/18 mpg
|10/16 mpg
|10/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|232.1/379.8 mi.
|211.0/337.6 mi.
|211.0/337.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|12
|12
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
$168,600
|Torque
|420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.9 l
|5.9 l
|5.9 l
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 6000 rpm
|450 hp @ 6000 rpm
|450 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Valves
|48
|48
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|V12
|V12
|Safety
$168,600
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
$168,600
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|700 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
$168,600
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
$168,600
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
$168,600
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
$168,600
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
$168,600
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|6.6 cu.ft.
|6.6 cu.ft.
|6.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.4 in.
|185.4 in.
|185.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3968 lbs.
|3880 lbs.
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.6 cu.ft.
|6.6 cu.ft.
|6.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|0.35 cd.
|no
|Height
|50.0 in.
|50.0 in.
|50.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|84.6 cu.ft.
|84.6 cu.ft.
|84.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|108.1 in.
|108.1 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|73.8 in.
|73.8 in.
|Rear track
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|Colors
$168,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
$168,600
|275/35R Z tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
$168,600
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
