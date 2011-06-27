  1. Home
Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 DB9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$168,600
See DB9 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$163,900
See DB9 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$177,400
See DB9 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG131212
Total Seating444
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg10/16 mpg10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/379.8 mi.211.0/337.6 mi.211.0/337.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG131212
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 6000 rpm450 hp @ 6000 rpm450 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves484848
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
700 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.185.4 in.185.4 in.
Curb weight3968 lbs.3880 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.no
Height50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
EPA interior volume84.6 cu.ft.84.6 cu.ft.84.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
Exterior Colors
  • Toro Red
  • Jet Black
  • Ghillies Green
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tempest Blue
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Slate Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • Stratus White
  • Toro Red
  • Jet Black
  • Ghillies Green
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tempest Blue
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Slate Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • Stratus White
  • Toro Red
  • Jet Black
  • Ghillies Green
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tempest Blue
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Slate Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • Stratus White
Interior Colors
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
275/35R Z tiresyesyesyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$168,600
Starting MSRP
$163,900
Starting MSRP
$177,400
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
See DB9 InventorySee DB9 InventorySee DB9 Inventory

