Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante Features & Specs

More about the 2006 DB9
Overview
$174,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
$174,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$174,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)220.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$174,900
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower449 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
$174,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$174,900
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Linn premium brand stereo systemyes
128 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
$174,900
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
$174,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$174,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$174,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Measurements
$174,900
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
$174,900
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Oyster Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Merlot Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Celeste Blue
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • Ghillies Green
  • Elusive Blue
  • Goodwood Green
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Monaco Blue
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$174,900
275/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$174,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
