Used 2005 Aston Martin DB9 Volante Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)220.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Linn premium brand stereo systemyes
128 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Almond Green
  • Celeste Blue
  • Elusive Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • California Sage
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • Oyster Silver
  • Ghillies Green
  • State Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Mercury Silver
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Liquid Gold
  • Onyx Black
  • Toro Red
  • Marine Blue
  • Titanium Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Wimbledon Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
