Used 2016 Aston Martin DB9 GT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 DB9 GT
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower540 hp @ 6750 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
700 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.5 in.
EPA interior volume83.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Fox
  • Diavolo Red
  • Yellow Tang
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Scintilla Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Concours Blue
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Quantum Silver
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Stratus White
  • China Grey
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Appletree Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Lightning Silver
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Mako Blue
  • Hardly Green
  • Sea Storm
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Volcano Red
  • Marron Black
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Silver Blonde
  • Divine Red
  • Mariana Blue
  • Selene Bronze
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
