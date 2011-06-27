  1. Home
Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 GT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 DB7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$156,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$156,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$156,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.5/352.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$156,300
Torque410 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower435 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$156,300
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$156,300
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$156,300
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$156,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$156,300
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$156,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/suedeyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$156,300
Maximum cargo capacity6.0 cu.ft.
Length184.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Height48.9 in.
Wheel base102 in.
Width72 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$156,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
265/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$156,300
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$156,300
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
