Used 2001 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|Torque
|400 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.9 l
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|Alpine premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|power antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|Height
|48.9 in.
|Wheel base
|102 in.
|Length
|184.7 in.
|Width
|72 in.
|Curb weight
|3914 lbs.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|265/35R Z tires
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$143,000
|Basic
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
