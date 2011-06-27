  1. Home
Used 2001 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Features & Specs

More about the 2001 DB7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$143,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$143,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$143,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$143,000
Torque400 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$143,000
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$143,000
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$143,000
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$143,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$143,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$143,000
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
heated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$143,000
Height48.9 in.
Wheel base102 in.
Length184.7 in.
Width72 in.
Curb weight3914 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$143,000
265/35R Z tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$143,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$143,000
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
