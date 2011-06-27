  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB11
  4. 2021 Aston Martin DB11
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Aston Martin DB11 AMR Features & Specs

More about the 2021 DB11
Overview
Starting MSRP
$245,900
See DB11 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$245,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.5/430.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$245,900
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower630 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$245,900
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Pack - Technologyyes
Pack - AMR Studio Collectionyes
Pack - Technology Plusyes
Exterior Splitter, Diffuser and Sills - Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiberyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$245,900
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$245,900
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$245,900
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Seatbelts - Graphiteyes
Headlining - Leatheryes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Trim Detailing - Nexus Quiltingyes
Steering Wheel - Sports Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber & Obsidian Black Leatheryes
Convenience - Umbrella and Holderyes
Audio - Bang & Olufsen Beosoundyes
Seating - Powered Seat Bolster Adjustmentyes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay)yes
Steering Wheel/Color Keyed Chargeyes
Leather - Q Exclusiveyes
Seatbelts - Ivoryyes
Floor Mats - Baseyes
Headlining - Perforated Leatheryes
Trim Detailing - Q Embroidered Quiltyes
Leather - Contemporaryyes
Trim Detailing - AMR Lime Matched to Seat Center Strapyes
Leather - AMR Unique Trim Splityes
Steering Wheel - Obsidian Black Leather & Alcantarayes
Mirrored Stitchingyes
Seatbelts - Mochayes
Steering Wheel - Sports Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber & Alcantarayes
Trunk Carpet - Color Keyed to Cabinyes
Seating - Celestial Perforationyes
Seatbelts - Redyes
Leather - Q Trim Splityes
Headlining - Contemporary Alcantarayes
Seating - Heated and Ventilated Frontyes
Infotainment - Touch Pad Controlyes
Trim Detailing - Brogue Detailingyes
Cabin Carpet - Contemporaryyes
Sill Plaques - Personalized Anodized Aluminumyes
Steering Wheel - Obsidian Black Leatheryes
Audio - Aston Martin Premiumyes
Leather - Special/Metallicsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$245,900
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$245,900
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Q Mirror Caps in 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Wheel Center Caps - Q - 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Exterior Badging - Aston Martin Black Wings and Scriptyes
Paint Protection Film - Deleteyes
Roof Panel - Carbon Fiberyes
Mirror Caps in Gloss Blackyes
Wheel Center Caps - Color Keyed to Wheel Finishyes
Headrest - AMR Embroidery Galena Silveryes
Brake Calipers - Q Bronze Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blue Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Red Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orange Paintedyes
Paint - Q Satinyes
Paint - Q Specialyes
Paint - Q Exclusiveyes
Wheel Center Caps - Q - 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fiberyes
Rear Lamps - Smokedyes
Underhood Jewelry Pack - Goldyes
Brake Calipers - Q Satin Silver Paintedyes
Roof Strake - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon (Gloss)yes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Red Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Grey Paintedyes
Door Handles - Q 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiberyes
Headrest - AMR Embossedyes
Brake Calipers - Black Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orange Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Yellow Paintedyes
Wheels - 20" Forged AMR Gloss Blackyes
Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Wings And Scriptyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryes
Brake Calipers - Lime Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Length187.0 in.
Curb weight4134 lbs.
Height50.8 in.
EPA interior volume81.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Exterior Colors
  • Q Iridescent Emerald
  • Q Cosmos Orange
  • Hyper Red
  • Lime Essence
  • Q Zaffre Blue
  • White Stone
  • Yellow Tang
  • Morning Frost White
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Jet Black
  • China Grey
  • Midnight Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Arden Green
  • Q Frosted Glass Blue
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Concours Blue
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Onyx Black
  • Divine Red
  • Intense Blue
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Xenon Grey
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Lightning Silver
  • Marron Black
  • Lunar White
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Arden Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Light Argento Grey Metallic, leather
  • Black Metallic, leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ice Mocha, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Cote d’Azur Blue, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Coral Sand, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Electron Yellow, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Vivid Red, leather
  • California Poppy, leather
  • Red Oxide, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$245,900
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$245,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See DB11 Inventory

Related 2021 Aston Martin DB11 AMR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars