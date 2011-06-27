  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$245,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.5/430.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$245,900
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower630 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$245,900
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Pack - Technologyyes
Pack - Technology Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$245,900
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$245,900
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$245,900
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Seatbelts - Graphiteyes
Headlining - Leather Match to Seat Inner Coloryes
Trim Detailing - Nexus Quiltingyes
Seatbelts - Champagneyes
Audio - Bang & Olufsen Beosoundyes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Satin Chopped Carbon Fiberyes
Seating - Powered Seat Bolster Adjustmentyes
Convenience - Umbrellayes
Steering Wheel/Color Keyed Chargeyes
Seatbelts - Spice Redyes
Floor Mats - Baseyes
Leather - Q Exclusiveyes
Headlining - Leather Match to Seat Inner (Color and Detail)yes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Piano Blackyes
Leather - Contemporaryyes
Trim Detailing - AMR Lime Matched to Seat Center Strapyes
Seatbelts - Mochayes
Steering Wheel - Sports Q 2x2 Carbon Black Alcantarayes
Trunk Carpet - Color Keyed to Cabinyes
Seating - Celestial Perforationyes
Steering Wheel - Sports Q 2x2 Carbon Black Leatheryes
Leather - Q Trim Splityes
Carpet - Contemporaryyes
Stitching - Coarse Contrastyes
Leather - Specialyes
Seating - Heated and Ventilated Frontyes
Infotainment - Touch Pad Controlyes
Interior - Monotone Trim Splityes
Trim Detailing - Brogue Detailingyes
Steering Wheel - Sports Black Leather & Alcantarayes
Headlining - Alcantara Contemporaryyes
Sill Plaques - Personalizedyes
Leather - Q Specialyes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Q Satin 2x2 Carbon Twillyes
Audio - Aston Martin Premiumyes
Seatbelts - Flintyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$245,900
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$245,900
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Wheels - 20" Forged AMR Textured Black Non Diamond Turnedyes
Door Handles - Q Carbon Fiberyes
Mirror Caps in Carbon Fiberyes
Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Wingsyes
Roof Panel - Carbon Fiberyes
Mirror Caps in Gloss Blackyes
Headrest - AMR Embroidery Galena Silveryes
Paint - No Protective Tapeyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Blue Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Red Paintedyes
Paint - Q Satinyes
Paint - Q Specialyes
Paint - Q Exclusiveyes
Brake Calipers - Madagascar Orange Paintedyes
Underhood Jewelry Pack - Goldyes
Roof Strake - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon (Gloss)yes
Brake Calipers - Q Satin Silver Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Bronze Anodizedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Red Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Grey Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Black Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Orange Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Yellow Paintedyes
Exterior Graphics - AMR Line Pinstripe Graphicyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryes
Brake Calipers - Lime Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Length187.0 in.
Curb weight4134 lbs.
Height50.8 in.
EPA interior volume81.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Exterior Colors
  • Q Satin Yellow Tang
  • Q Scorpus Red
  • Q Clubsport White
  • Q Spirit Silver
  • Q Golden Saffron
  • Q Blush Pearl
  • Q Royal Indigo
  • Divine Red
  • Marron Black
  • Q Stirling Green
  • Q Iridescent Emerald
  • Q Cosmos Orange
  • Q Frosted Glass Blue
  • Q Satin Cobalt Blue
  • Q Kermit Green
  • Q Flugplatz Blue
  • Q Elwood Blue
  • Q Frosted Glass Yellow
  • Q Pentland Green
  • Q Seychelles Blue
  • Q Scintilla Silver
  • Q Cumberland Grey
  • White Stone
  • Q Ceramic Grey
  • Lime Essence
  • Q AM Heritage Racing Green
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Q Satin Titanium Silver
  • Morning Frost White
  • Q Platinum White
  • Stratus White
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Q Buckinghamshire Green
  • Arden Green
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Yellow Tang
  • Q Dubonnet Rosso
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Hyper Red
  • China Grey
  • Lunar White
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Q Satin Morning Frost White
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Q Satin Concours Blue
  • Q Satin Scintilla Silver
  • Q Satin Xenon Grey
  • Midnight Blue
  • Concours Blue
  • Sabiro Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Intense Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Lightning Silver
  • Q Satin Volcano Red
  • Xenon Grey
  • Q Silver Birch Provenance
  • Q Zaffre Blue
  • Q Satin Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Blue Haze Metallic, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Chesnut Tan, leather
  • Cote d’Azur Blue, leather
  • Coral Sand, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Red Oxide, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Ice Mocha, leather
  • Indigo Blue, leather
  • Vivid Red, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Electron Yellow, leather
  • California Poppy, leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Arden Green Metallic
  • Black Metallic, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Light Argento Grey Metallic, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$245,900
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$245,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$245,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

