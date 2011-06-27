2020 Aston Martin DB11 AMR
What’s new
- No significant changes
- Part of the first DB11 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Impressively powerful engines
- Supple ride befitting a grand-touring car
- Excellent long-distance comfort
- Distinct and lustful design with lots of options for personalization
- Interior lacks the panache of the competition
- Rear seats are quite small
- Many common driver aids and safety features not offered
2020 Aston Martin DB11 Review
The 2020 Aston Martin DB11 comes pretty close to being a textbook example of an exotic grand-touring car. Available as a coupe or convertible, the DB11 is stylish, comfortable, and fitted with one of two available engines that are well suited to the car's character. If you're looking for a high-class way to devour highway miles, the DB11 is an excellent tool for the job.
It's also decently practical by the standards of the class. There's a two-person back seat — albeit one that's really only suitable for small children — and a trunk that's larger than what you'll get in a Lamborghini Huracan or a McLaren GT. And while it's not as razor-sharp around turns as those cars, the DB11 is exceedingly enjoyable to drive quickly around corners. If we were tasked with taking a cross-country trip in any car, no matter the price, the DB11 would be pretty high on that list.
Which DB11 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Aston Martin DB11 models
The 2020 Aston Martin DB11 is available in three trim levels: Coupe, Convertible (Volante) and AMR. The Coupe and Convertible come standard with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (503 hp, 513 lb-ft of torque), while the AMR (coupe only) comes with a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine (630 hp, 516 lb-ft). All three use an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.
Standard features on all three models are similar and include:
- 20-inch wheels
- Adaptive suspension
- LED exterior lighting
- Power-adjustable heated front seats
- Keyless ignition and entry
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 360-degree parking camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
Tech features include:
- 8-inch infotainment display with rotary control dial
- Bluetooth
- Premium sound system
- Digital instrument gauges
- In-car Wi-Fi hotspot
Options include:
- Upgraded leather, carpet, interior color and decorative stitching
- Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable lumbar support
- Upgraded Aston Martin or Bang & Olufsen sound system
- Blind-spot monitoring, parking assist
- Exterior enhancements such as colored brake calipers and cosmetic roof and hood treatments
Features & Specs
|AMR 2dr Coupe
5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$245,900
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|630 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite DB11 safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Provides audible alerts and aids in preventing or minimizing low-speed collisions with objects or pedestrians.
- Pelvis, Thorax and Side Curtain Airbags
- Protects in the event of collision, a nice thing to count on when your car can reach 200 mph.
- 360-Degree Bird's-Eye Camera
- Provides a top-down view of the areas surrounding the DB11, helping to reduce the likelihood of collisions in parking lots.
Aston Martin DB11 vs. the competition
Aston Martin DB11 vs. Bentley Continental
The Bentley Continental is opulence personified. Longer, wider and taller than the DB11, the Continental certainly has a presence all its own on the road, along with a bit more space and a similarly posh interior. It's also an excellent highway cruiser that offers two engines: a V8 and a V12.
Aston Martin DB11 vs. Lamborghini Huracan
If the DB11's fast-but-refined nature is a bit subdued for your tastes, something like the Lamborghini Huracan might be just right. Aggressively styled and relentlessly fast, the Huracan offers a naturally aspirated V10 and the incredible supercar soundtrack to go along with it. The Huracan doesn't offer the DB11's practicality, but it'll certainly put a smile on your face.
Aston Martin DB11 vs. McLaren GT
The McLaren GT is a bit of an odd duck in the grand-touring category. While the DB11 uses a 2+2 configuration, the GT is a two-seater with a mid-engine layout. As a result, the McLaren is significantly less practical than the DB11, but it's also faster and it may prove a bit more enjoyable to drive around a twisty mountain road.
FAQ
Is the Aston Martin DB11 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Aston Martin DB11?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Aston Martin DB11:
- No significant changes
- Part of the first DB11 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Aston Martin DB11 reliable?
Is the 2020 Aston Martin DB11 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Aston Martin DB11?
The least-expensive 2020 Aston Martin DB11 is the 2020 Aston Martin DB11 AMR 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $245,900.
Other versions include:
- AMR 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $245,900
What are the different models of Aston Martin DB11?
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Aston Martin DB11 AMR?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
