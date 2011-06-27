  1. Home
2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$241,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$241,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$241,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.5/430.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$241,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower630 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$241,000
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$241,000
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$241,000
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$241,000
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$241,000
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$241,000
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$241,000
Length187.0 in.
Curb weight4134 lbs.
Height50.8 in.
EPA interior volume81.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$241,000
Exterior Colors
  • Divine Red
  • Diavolo Red
  • Q Blush Pearl
  • Q Golden Saffron
  • Sea Storm
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Q Iridescent Emerald
  • Mariana Blue
  • Intense Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Q Royal Indigo
  • Yellow Tang
  • Marron Black
  • Concours Blue
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Q Frosted Glass Blue
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Q Spirit Silver
  • Selene Bronze
  • Q Scorpus Red
  • Q Cosmos Orange
  • Q Zaffre Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Appletree Green
  • Lightning Silver
  • China Grey
  • Stirling Green
  • Arden Green
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Morning Frost White
  • Lunar White
Interior Colors
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Metallic Black, leather
  • Bronze Metallic, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Pure Black, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Blue Haze
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Chesnut Tan, leather
  • Indigo Blue, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Spectral Blue, leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$241,000
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$241,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$241,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

