2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|369.0/492.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|513 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|Pack - Comfort Pack Coupe
|yes
|Interior Jewelry Pack - Dark Chrome
|yes
|Exterior Splitter, Diffuser and Sills - Q Carbon Twill
|yes
|Exterior Finisher Pack - Dark
|yes
|Pack - Technology Plus
|yes
|Pack - Luxury
|yes
|Exterior Splitter, Diffuser and Sills - Gloss Black
|yes
|Pack - Technology
|yes
|Pack - Contemporary
|yes
|Pack - Contemporary & Luxury
|yes
|Exterior Black Pack - Coupe
|yes
|Exterior Finisher Pack - Q Carbon Twill
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|Seatbelts - Graphite
|yes
|Trim Detailing - Nexus Quilting
|yes
|Seatbelts - Champagne
|yes
|Audio - Bang & Olufsen Beosound
|yes
|Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Satin Chopped Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Seating - Powered Seat Bolster Adjustment
|yes
|Seating - Embossed Aston Martin Wings
|yes
|Convenience - Umbrella
|yes
|Seatbelts - Spice Red
|yes
|Leather - Q Exclusive
|yes
|Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Dyed Tamo Ash Open Pore
|yes
|Floor Mats - Base
|yes
|Headlining - Leather Match to Seat Inner (Color and Detail)
|yes
|Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Piano Black
|yes
|Trim Detailing - Q Embroidered Quilt
|yes
|Seating - Embossed DB11 Logo
|yes
|Leather - Contemporary
|yes
|Leather - Duotone Interior
|yes
|Seatbelts - Mocha
|yes
|Seating - Celestial Perforation
|yes
|Trunk Carpet - Color Keyed to Cabin
|yes
|Steering Wheel/Color Keyed Trim
|yes
|Seating - Embroidery DB11 Logo
|yes
|Leather - Q Trim Split
|yes
|Carpet - Contemporary
|yes
|Stitching - Coarse Contrast
|yes
|Leather - Special
|yes
|Seating - Heated and Ventilated Front
|yes
|Infotainment - Touch Pad Control
|yes
|Trim Detailing - Brogue Detailing
|yes
|Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Light Ash Open Pore
|yes
|Headlining - Alcantara Contemporary
|yes
|Leather - Q Special
|yes
|Sill Plaques - Personalized
|yes
|Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Q Satin 2x2 Carbon Twill
|yes
|Headlining - Leather Matched to Seat Inner Color
|yes
|Floor Mats - Heavy Pile
|yes
|Audio - Aston Martin Premium
|yes
|Seatbelts - Flint
|yes
|Comfort Feature - Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Seating - Embroidery Aston Martin Wings
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|Door Handles - Q Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Directional Silver Diamond Turned
|yes
|Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Wings
|yes
|Roof Panel - Gloss Black Painted
|yes
|Wheels - 20" Y-Spoke Forged Wheel - Gloss Black Diamond Turned
|yes
|Mirror Caps in Gloss Black
|yes
|Paint - No Protective Tape
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Red Painted
|yes
|Paint - Q Satin
|yes
|Paint - Q Special
|yes
|Paint - Q Exclusive
|yes
|Roof Strake - Gloss Silver
|yes
|Rear Lamps - Smoked
|yes
|Roof Strake - Gloss Black
|yes
|Wheels - 20" Y-Spoke Forged Wheel - Silver Diamond Turned
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Grey Painted
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Black Painted
|yes
|Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Silver Diamond Turned
|yes
|Hood Meshes - Black
|yes
|Brake Calipers - Yellow Painted
|yes
|Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Directional Shadow Chrome
|yes
|Wheels - 20" 10-Spoke Shadow Chrome
|yes
|Paint - Contemporary
|yes
|Wheels - 20" Y-Spoke Forged Wheel - Champagne Diamond Turned
|yes
|Paint - Special AML Color
|yes
|Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Directional Gloss Black Diamond Turned
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|Length
|186.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3880 lbs.
|Height
|50.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|81.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|295/35R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$201,495
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
