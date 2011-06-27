  1. Home
2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 DB11
Overview
Starting MSRP
$201,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.0/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque513 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Pack - Comfort Pack Coupeyes
Interior Jewelry Pack - Dark Chromeyes
Exterior Splitter, Diffuser and Sills - Q Carbon Twillyes
Exterior Finisher Pack - Darkyes
Pack - Technology Plusyes
Pack - Luxuryyes
Exterior Splitter, Diffuser and Sills - Gloss Blackyes
Pack - Technologyyes
Pack - Contemporaryyes
Pack - Contemporary & Luxuryyes
Exterior Black Pack - Coupeyes
Exterior Finisher Pack - Q Carbon Twillyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Seatbelts - Graphiteyes
Trim Detailing - Nexus Quiltingyes
Seatbelts - Champagneyes
Audio - Bang & Olufsen Beosoundyes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Satin Chopped Carbon Fiberyes
Seating - Powered Seat Bolster Adjustmentyes
Seating - Embossed Aston Martin Wingsyes
Convenience - Umbrellayes
Seatbelts - Spice Redyes
Leather - Q Exclusiveyes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Dyed Tamo Ash Open Poreyes
Floor Mats - Baseyes
Headlining - Leather Match to Seat Inner (Color and Detail)yes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Piano Blackyes
Trim Detailing - Q Embroidered Quiltyes
Seating - Embossed DB11 Logoyes
Leather - Contemporaryyes
Leather - Duotone Interioryes
Seatbelts - Mochayes
Seating - Celestial Perforationyes
Trunk Carpet - Color Keyed to Cabinyes
Steering Wheel/Color Keyed Trimyes
Seating - Embroidery DB11 Logoyes
Leather - Q Trim Splityes
Carpet - Contemporaryyes
Stitching - Coarse Contrastyes
Leather - Specialyes
Seating - Heated and Ventilated Frontyes
Infotainment - Touch Pad Controlyes
Trim Detailing - Brogue Detailingyes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Light Ash Open Poreyes
Headlining - Alcantara Contemporaryyes
Leather - Q Specialyes
Sill Plaques - Personalizedyes
Seat Back (Match to Inlay) - Q Satin 2x2 Carbon Twillyes
Headlining - Leather Matched to Seat Inner Coloryes
Floor Mats - Heavy Pileyes
Audio - Aston Martin Premiumyes
Seatbelts - Flintyes
Comfort Feature - Heated Steering Wheelyes
Seating - Embroidery Aston Martin Wingsyes
Instrumentation
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Door Handles - Q Carbon Fiberyes
Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Directional Silver Diamond Turnedyes
Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Wingsyes
Roof Panel - Gloss Black Paintedyes
Wheels - 20" Y-Spoke Forged Wheel - Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyes
Mirror Caps in Gloss Blackyes
Paint - No Protective Tapeyes
Brake Calipers - Red Paintedyes
Paint - Q Satinyes
Paint - Q Specialyes
Paint - Q Exclusiveyes
Roof Strake - Gloss Silveryes
Rear Lamps - Smokedyes
Roof Strake - Gloss Blackyes
Wheels - 20" Y-Spoke Forged Wheel - Silver Diamond Turnedyes
Brake Calipers - Grey Paintedyes
Brake Calipers - Black Paintedyes
Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Silver Diamond Turnedyes
Hood Meshes - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Yellow Paintedyes
Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Directional Shadow Chromeyes
Wheels - 20" 10-Spoke Shadow Chromeyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Wheels - 20" Y-Spoke Forged Wheel - Champagne Diamond Turnedyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryes
Wheels - 20" 10 Spoke Directional Gloss Black Diamond Turnedyes
Measurements
Length186.6 in.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Height50.4 in.
EPA interior volume81.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Divine Red
  • Diavolo Red
  • Q Blush Pearl
  • Q Golden Saffron
  • Sea Storm
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Q Iridescent Emerald
  • Mariana Blue
  • Intense Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Q Royal Indigo
  • Yellow Tang
  • Marron Black
  • Concours Blue
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Q Frosted Glass Blue
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Q Spirit Silver
  • Selene Bronze
  • Q Scorpus Red
  • Q Cosmos Orange
  • Q Zaffre Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Appletree Green
  • Lightning Silver
  • China Grey
  • Arden Green
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Morning Frost White
  • Lunar White
Interior Colors
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Metallic Black, leather
  • Bronze Metallic, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Pure Black, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Blue Haze
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Chesnut Tan, leather
  • Indigo Blue, leather
  • Copper Tan Metallic, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Spectral Blue, leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
Tires & Wheels
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

