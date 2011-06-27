  1. Home
Used 2000 AM General Hummer Slantback Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Hummer
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque430 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle53.0 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight7090 lbs.
Gross weight7710 lbs.
Ground clearance16.0 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width86.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Candy Apple
  • Black
  • Competition Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Mesa Dusk
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Black
  • Gray
