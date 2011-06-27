  1. Home
2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Stelvio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.9 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower505 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque443 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Active Assist Plus Package +$1,000
Quick Order Package 25Pyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
14 total speakersyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and carbon steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Seats w/White and Green Stitchingyes
Sparco Leather/Alacantara Race Seatsyes
1-Year Trialyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room36.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Exterior Options
Dual-Pane Sunroof +$1,350
21" x 9.0"/21" x 10.0" 5-Hole Dark Aluminum Wheels +$1,500
Colored Brake Calipers +$650
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4313 lbs.
EPA interior volume116.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight5423 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
Length185.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Rosso Etna
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Ocra GT Junior
  • Verde Montreal Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
