  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  4. 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Stelvio
More about the 2022 Stelvio
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.8/473.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Myes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
8-Way Power Adjust Driver Seatyes
Red Leather Sport Seats +$600
Power Adjustable Bolsteryes
8-Way Power Adjust Front Passenger Seatyes
1-Year Trialyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room36.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Dual-Pane Sunroof +$1,350
Compact Spare Tire +$450
19" x 8.0" Sport 5-Hole Aluminum Wheels +$1,000
Colored Brake Calipers +$650
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4007 lbs.
EPA interior volume116.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.0 in.
Length184.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Anodized Blue Metallic
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Moonlight Grey Metallic
  • Alfa White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars