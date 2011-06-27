  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  4. 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Stelvio
More about the 2021 Stelvio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Search Inventory
alfaromeousa.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.8/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Torque306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,450
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Sun and Sound Packageyes
Quick Order Package 22Myes
Performance Packageyes
Nero Edizioneyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Active Assist 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,450
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,450
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Wireless Charging Padyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room36.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Compact Spare Tireyes
Trailer Tow Hitchyes
19" x 8.0" Sport 5-Hole Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" x 8.0" Double Y-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight4007 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.0 in.
EPA interior volume116.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Exterior Colors
  • Anodized Blue Metallic
  • Verde Visconti Metallic
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Alfa White
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Stromboli Gray Metallic
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Lunare White Metallic
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Ice, leather
  • Black/Ice, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black/Chocolate, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,450
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars