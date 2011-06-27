  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  4. 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Stelvio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,500
See Stelvio Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Search Inventory
alfaromeousa.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,500
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque443 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower505 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$80,500
Active Driver Assist Package Quadrifoglioyes
Security and Convenience Packyes
Quick Order Package 25Pyes
Nero Edizione Quadrifoglioyes
Quadrifoglio Carbon Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,500
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,500
Seats w/Red Stitchingyes
Quadrifoglio Carbon Fiber Steering Wheelyes
Sparco Leather/Alcantara Race Seatsyes
Heated Second Row Seatsyes
Wireless Charging Padyes
Seats w/White and Green Stitchingyes
Seats w/Dark Gray Stitchingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room36.6 in.
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,500
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,500
Gloss Red Calipers w/White Scriptyes
Gloss Black Roof Railsyes
Gloss Yellow Calipers w/Black Scriptyes
Brembo Ultra High Performance Carbon Ceramic Material Brakesyes
20" x 9.0"/20" x 10.0" Dark 5-Hole Wheelsyes
Hands Free Power Liftgateyes
Colored Brake Calipersyes
Gloss Black Calipers w/White Scriptyes
Dual-Pane Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,500
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Gross weight5423 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,500
Exterior Colors
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Trofeo White Tri-Coat
  • Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Alfa Rosso
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Ice, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Ice, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,500
polished alloy wheelsyes
285/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Stelvio Inventory

Related 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars