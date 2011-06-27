  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.8/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Torque306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,800
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Active Driver Assist Package Tiyes
Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Nero Edizioneyes
Security and Convenience Packyes
Ti Performance Packageyes
Active Blind Spot Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,800
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Wireless Charging Padyes
Harman Kardon Premium Audioyes
Heated Second Row Seatsyes
Leather Dash & Upper Doorsyes
AM/FM/HD 8.8" Radio w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room36.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Hands Free Power Liftgateyes
Colored Brake Calipersyes
Trailer Tow Hitchyes
20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum Wheelsyes
Dual-Pane Sunroofyes
Gloss Red Calipers w/White Scriptyes
20" x 8.5" Sport 5-Hole Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gloss Yellow Calipers w/Black Scriptyes
Headlamp Washeryes
Compact Spare Tireyes
19" x 8.0" Sport 5-Hole Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Calipers w/White Scriptyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
  • Anodized Blue Metallic
  • Verde Visconti Metallic
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Lunare White Metallic
  • Trofeo White Tri-Coat
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Alfa White
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Stromboli Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Chocolate, leather
  • Black/Ice, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ice, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,800
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

