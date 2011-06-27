2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|371.8/473.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Torque
|306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Nero Edizione Sport
|yes
|Sport Interior Package
|yes
|Sport Quick Order Package 22J
|yes
|Driver Assist Dynamic Package
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Security and Convenience Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|8 total speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|10 Speaker Premium Audio System w/Subwoofer
|yes
|Wireless Charging Pad
|yes
|Heated Second Row Seats
|yes
|AM/FM/HD 8.8" Radio w/Navigation
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front leg room
|36.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Gloss Red Calipers w/White Script
|yes
|Dark Miron Appearance Kit
|yes
|Gloss Yellow Calipers w/Black Script
|yes
|Hands Free Power Liftgate
|yes
|Compact Spare Tire
|yes
|Trailer Tow Hitch
|yes
|Gloss Black Calipers w/White Script
|yes
|Dual-Pane Sunroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.5 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|All season tires
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/55R19 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Stelvio
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,850
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020