2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Deals, Incentives & Rebates
TiTi 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance - Expires 10/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.
- Start
- 06/02/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Cash Offers(7 available)Show details
- $1,500 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Conquest for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Bonus Cash for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 02/14/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current FCA owners and lessees may receive loyalty offer. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 03/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Alfa Romeo owners and lessees may receive loyalty offer. Trade-in is NOT required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 04/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Lease customers may be eligible for cash incentive based on credit approval. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 06/19/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Conquest for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current owners and lessees of an Audi, BMW, Acura or Mercedes-Benz vehicle may receive conquest offer. Trade-in not required. Not compatible with loyalty and returning lessee offers. Proof of vehicle ownership required. Bonus cash may be available for retail and lease sales to customers who own or lease a Audi, BMW, Infiniti, Acura or Mercedes-Benz vehicle. No turn-in/trade-in required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 05/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Lessees of an FCA US LLC group vehicle may receive a loyalty offer. Trade in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of lease required. Not available with Employee Purchase or Certain Designated Individual programs.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.
1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.37 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 2.9% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 3.9% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 5.9% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio in Virginia is:not available