2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Consumer Reviews
Performance and style over storage . . .
I wanted to transition from a turbo sedan to an SUV for the additional height but did not want the sluggish performance or soccer mom feel of a typical bulky SUV ---- and the Stelvio fits the bill for me. It's a beautiful SUV (Italian styling) that prioritizes handling and power over storage space and gadgets. There is a learning curve --- the brakes did feel grabby to me at the start but after a month, I have adjusted and no longer find that to be an issue. Ditto with the infotainment controls --- I was used to a touch screen and the Stelvio uses a knob and buttons in the center console, but after some time, I find I actually prefer the Stelvio's controls since they are easier to reach and the screen isn't covered with fingerprints. Start button, shifter, and turn signals are also different than the typical SUV but again, I learned how to use them. Android Auto works smoothly and I use Waze for nav. The back up screen is my only real complaint --- it's small and has poor picture quality --- but I don't spend that much time backing up and with so many things to love about the Stelvio, it's a minor issue. To date, no quality issues at all but I've only had my Stelvio for a month. It's a kick to drive especially when you can get out on the open road and really let the Stelvio run wild. Corners better than almost any vehicle I've ever owned. Right now, the Stelvio is a great value since it's often overlooked in the very crowded luxury small SUV segment but as it becomes more popular, I would expect dealers to offer less of a discount off the MSRP. The Stelvio is an unusual SUV so you don't see your car everywhere --- though you do catch curious and admiring looks trying to figure out what make it is. It's not for everyone but that's the point --- if you listen to the beat of your own drum and want performance and style, the Stelvio is definitely worth consideration.
I dislike SUVs, but not the Stelvio
It rides great. It is a driver’s car. It is not as posh as Jag, but twice the fun and the best ride ever. Better than Bimmer, Audi, Jags, etc. Didn't compare to Macan, but significantly less expensive and larger boot. Alfa all the way!
Top of the Pack
We were about to get a Porsche Macan S & then test drove the Stelvio ti sport. It was instant love, we signed on the dotted line and have no regrets. We cannot be happier or recommend it more.Nothing is perfect, the info system could be improved. But this is a driver’s delight of a car. We’ve had Mercedes SUV, Range Rover Supercharged Sport, BMW X5M & Audi SQ5, this Stelvio beats them all in style & driving experience. The upgraded leather interior is beautiful. It’s the best red we’ve seen, bar none. We have every imaginable option & they are all primo! Run don’t walk to test drive this beauty. Our other cars, a Ferrari, Porsche 911 & Jeep Wrangler.
2019 Stelvio TI Sport
I bought my Stelvio to get a smaller SUV. I absolutely love the way it handles. It has great acceleration and it is smooth. My 6’1” son has plenty of head room. I absolutely love my SUV!!
Italian beauty
I bought a 2019 Stelvio Ti Lusso and I love it. The Stelvio is probably not for everybody, but if you prioritize handling and performance in a beautiful package, the Stelvio could be for you. In a world where most small SUVs are built as appliances to provide practicality, utility and comfort for running errands and commuting, the Stelvio differentiates itself from the pack with stellar performance and driving fun. It will put a smile on your face every time that you drive it. The Stelvio is actually a great value too – as the base engine provides the performance that can only be found in some of the upgraded engine packages of the competition at much higher prices. The only base engine that comes close is in the Audi Q5 – and we own one of those too. If I hadn’t bought the Stelvio, I probably would have bought another Q5. The Q5 is quieter, has more trunk space and better technology. The Q5 is also nearly as fast, handles well and is a snowmobile in the winter (we ski in the Colorado mountains almost every week). Although the Q5 is a great vehicle, it has some annoying quirks and I find the seats to be uncomfortable on long drives. It also just lacks the pure driving pleasure of the Stelvio. The other thing that I appreciate about the Stelvio is that not everybody has one. In our neighborhood, we have multiple X3’s, X5’s, RX’s and other luxury SUV’s but nobody else has an Alfa. When you drive the Stelvio in public, people notice it and ask about it. With the metallic black paint, yellow brake calipers and 20” five hole wheels, it looks exotic and stands out from the more sedate competition. If you want a sports car with AWD and the practicality of an SUV, check out the Stelvio.
