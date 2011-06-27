Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|287.3/388.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|443 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|Horsepower
|505 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|Driver Assist Dynamic Package
|yes
|Quick Order Package 24P
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|900 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|Apple CarPlay
|yes
|Seats w/Red Stitching
|yes
|Quadrifoglio Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel
|yes
|Sparco Leather/Alcantara Race Seats
|yes
|Google Android Auto
|yes
|Seats w/White and Green Stitching
|yes
|Seats w/Dark Gray Stitching
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|36.6 in.
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Gloss Black Calipers w/White Script
|yes
|Gloss Yellow Calipers w/Black Script
|yes
|Brembo Ultra High Performance Carbon Ceramic Material Brakes
|yes
|Dual-Pane Sunroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4360 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Height
|66.3 in.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|Width
|77.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|285/40R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$79,795
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
