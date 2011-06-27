  1. Home
Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque443 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower505 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Driver Assist Dynamic Packageyes
Quick Order Package 24Pyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Apple CarPlayyes
Seats w/Red Stitchingyes
Quadrifoglio Carbon Fiber Steering Wheelyes
Sparco Leather/Alcantara Race Seatsyes
Google Android Autoyes
Seats w/White and Green Stitchingyes
Seats w/Dark Gray Stitchingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room36.6 in.
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Black Roof Railsyes
Gloss Black Calipers w/White Scriptyes
Gloss Yellow Calipers w/Black Scriptyes
Brembo Ultra High Performance Carbon Ceramic Material Brakesyes
Dual-Pane Sunroofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Length185.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight4360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
  • Trofeo White Tri-Coat
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Misano Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
285/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
