Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
See Stelvio Inventory
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|371.8/473.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Torque
|306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package
|yes
|Sport Quick Order Package 22J
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|Driver Assist Static w/Front Sensors Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|8 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|AM/FM w/Bluetooth 8.8" Radio
|yes
|Apple CarPlay
|yes
|Harman Kardon Premium Audio
|yes
|AM/FM Bluetooth w/Navigation 6.5" Radio
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Navigation 8.8" Radio
|yes
|Google Android Auto
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front leg room
|36.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Gloss Red Calipers w/White Script
|yes
|Gloss Yellow Calipers w/Black Script
|yes
|Headlamp Washer
|yes
|Compact Spare Tire
|yes
|Trailer Tow Hitch
|yes
|20" x 8.5" Sport Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Gloss Black Calipers w/White Script
|yes
|Dual-Pane Sunroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|184.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4044 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|66.0 in.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|Width
|74.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/55R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Stelvio
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,795
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic