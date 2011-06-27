2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|27
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/33 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.3 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|367.2/504.9 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Torque
|306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Active Assist Plus Package
|+$1,000
|Veloce Quick Order Package 22U
|yes
|Premium Interior and Sound Package
|+$1,800
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|1-Year Trial
|yes
|Red Leather Sport Seats
|+$600
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|19" X 8.0"/19" X 9.0" 5-Hole Aluminum Wheels
|+$500
|Dimensions
|EPA interior volume
|95.0 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4612 lbs.
|Height
|57.1 in.
|Length
|182.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|905 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|225/40R19 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
