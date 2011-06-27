  1. Home
2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan

MSRP range: $42,550 - $78,650
2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Sedan Profile
MSRP$44,045
Edmunds suggests you pay$41,443
Other years
Alfa Romeo Giulia for Sale

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Strong turbocharged engine lineup
  • Sleek interior
  • High performance of the Quadrifoglio model
  • Infotainment system has an easy user interface
  • Rear seat space is tight for the class
  • Base-model seats are flat and uncomfortable
  • Trunk space is adequate but awkward to access
  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017
2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$42,550
MPG & Fuel
24 City / 33 Hwy / 27 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.3 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque: 306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 182.5 in. / Height: 56.5 in. / Width: 73.7 in.
Curb Weight: 3521 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Giulia both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Alfa Romeo Giulia fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Giulia gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Alfa Romeo Giulia. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia:

  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017
Learn more

Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia reliable?

To determine whether the Alfa Romeo Giulia is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Giulia. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Giulia's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Giulia is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

The least-expensive 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,550.

Other versions include:

  • Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,900
  • Veloce 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,500
  • Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,550
  • Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,900
  • Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $78,650
  • Veloce 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,500
  • Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,550
Learn more

What are the different models of Alfa Romeo Giulia?

If you're interested in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the next question is, which Giulia model is right for you? Giulia variants include Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Veloce 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Giulia models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Overview

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan is offered in the following styles: Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Veloce 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Veloce 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 280 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Giulia Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Giulia Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Ti, Veloce, Sprint, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan?

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,045. The average price paid for a new 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,602 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,602 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,443.

The average savings for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.9% below the MSRP.

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,734 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,734 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,661.

The average savings for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.9% below the MSRP.

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Veloce 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Veloce 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Veloce 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,953 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,953 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,042.

The average savings for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Veloce 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.9% below the MSRP.

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $80,245. The average price paid for a new 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,515 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,515 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $76,730.

The average savings for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 4.4% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedans are available in my area?

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Giulia Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Alfa Romeo for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,113.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan and all available trim types: Ti, Veloce, Sprint, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan?

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
26 compined MPG,
23 city MPG/31 highway MPG

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Veloce 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
26 compined MPG,
23 city MPG/31 highway MPG

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
26 compined MPG,
23 city MPG/31 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG26
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume95.0 cu.ft.
Wheelbase111.0 in.
Length182.5 in.
Width73.7 in.
Height57.1 in.
Curb Weight3632 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

