2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan
MSRP range: $42,550 - $78,650
|$44,045
|$41,443
2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Review
- Strong turbocharged engine lineup
- Sleek interior
- High performance of the Quadrifoglio model
- Infotainment system has an easy user interface
- Rear seat space is tight for the class
- Base-model seats are flat and uncomfortable
- Trunk space is adequate but awkward to access
No significant changes for 2022
Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia.
FAQ
Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Giulia both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Alfa Romeo Giulia fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Giulia gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Alfa Romeo Giulia. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia:
- No significant changes for 2022
- Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017
Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia reliable?
To determine whether the Alfa Romeo Giulia is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Giulia. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Giulia's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Giulia is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia?
The least-expensive 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,550.
Other versions include:
- Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,900
- Veloce 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,500
- Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,550
- Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,900
- Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $78,650
- Veloce 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,500
- Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,550
What are the different models of Alfa Romeo Giulia?
If you're interested in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the next question is, which Giulia model is right for you? Giulia variants include Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Veloce 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Giulia models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
