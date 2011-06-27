2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.1/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,750
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque443 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower505 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Premium Packageyes
Nero Edizioneyes
Active Assist 2 Package Quadrifoglioyes
Quick Order Package 25Pyes
Carbon Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,750
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,750
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,750
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Wireless Charging Padyes
Seats w/Red Stitchingyes
Seats w/White and Green Stitchingyes
Sparco Leather/Alcantara Race Seatsyes
Seats w/Dark Gray Stitchingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,750
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Calipers Gloss Black w/White Scriptyes
19" x 8.5"/19" x 10.0" Dark Tecnico Wheelsyes
Calipers Gloss Yellow w/Black Scriptyes
19" X 8.5"/19" X 10.0" 5-Hole Dark Wheelsyes
19" x 8.5"/19" x 10.0" 5-Hole Bright Wheelsyes
Colored Brake Calipersyes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Calipers Gloss Red w/White Scriptyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3806 lbs.
Gross weight4774 lbs.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume95.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Exterior Colors
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Trofeo White Tri-Coat
  • Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
  • Misano Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ice, leather/alcantara
  • Black, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Red, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,750
285/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,750
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

