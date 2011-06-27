  1. Home
2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Giulia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.9/474.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Torque306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,450
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Sun and Sound Packageyes
Quick Order Package 22Myes
Performance Packageyes
Nero Edizioneyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Active Assist 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,450
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,450
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Wireless Charging Padyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,450
18" x 8.0" Dark Turbine Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" x 8.0" Dark Double Y-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3632 lbs.
Gross weight4723 lbs.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume95.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Exterior Colors
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Stromboli Gray Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
  • Alfa White
  • Lunare White Metallic
  • Verde Visconti Metallic
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Alfa Black
  • Anodized Blue Metallic
  • Misano Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black/Ice, leather
  • Ice, leather
  • Black/Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,450
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

