  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Giulia
  4. 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Giulia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Alfa Romeo Giulia
Search Inventory
alfaromeousa.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/504.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Torque306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,400
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Active Driver Assist Package Tiyes
Ti Leather Packageyes
Active Blind Spot Packageyes
Nero Edizioneyes
Ti Performance Packageyes
Security and Convenience Packyes
Quick Order Package 22Tyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,400
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,400
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Wireless Charging Padyes
14 Speakers Harman Kardon Premium Audioyes
Heated Rear Seatyes
AM/FM/HD 8.8" Radio w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,400
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,400
19" x 8.0" Y-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Calipers Gloss Black w/White Scriptyes
Calipers Gloss Yellow w/Black Scriptyes
High Performance Bi-Xenon Headlampsyes
Colored Brake Calipersyes
19" x 8.0" Miron Y-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
19" x 8.0"/19" x 9.0" Miron Y-Spoke Wheelsyes
Dual-Pane Sunroofyes
Calipers Gloss Red w/White Scriptyes
19" x 8.0"/19" x 9.0" Y-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Length182.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity905 lbs.
Curb weight3522 lbs.
Gross weight4612 lbs.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume95.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Alfa Black
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Stromboli Gray Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
  • Alfa White
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Anodized Blue Metallic
  • Lunare White Metallic
  • Verde Visconti Metallic
  • Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
  • Trofeo White Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Ice, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black/Ice, leather
  • Black/Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,400
All season tiresyes
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars