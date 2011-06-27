  1. Home
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Ti

Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.

    Start
    06/02/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Customer Bonus Cash for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    02/14/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current FCA owners and lessees may receive loyalty offer. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    03/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Alfa Romeo owners and lessees may receive loyalty offer. Trade-in is NOT required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    04/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Lease customers may be eligible for cash incentive based on credit approval. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    06/19/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Conquest for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current owners and lessees of an Audi, BMW, Acura or Mercedes-Benz vehicle may receive conquest offer. Trade-in not required. Not compatible with loyalty and returning lessee offers. Proof of vehicle ownership required. Bonus cash may be available for retail and lease sales to customers who own or lease a Audi, BMW, Infiniti, Acura or Mercedes-Benz vehicle. No turn-in/trade-in required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    05/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Lessees of an FCA US LLC group vehicle may receive a loyalty offer. Trade in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of lease required. Not available with Employee Purchase or Certain Designated Individual programs.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.37 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    2.9%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    3.9%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    5.9%7209/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
