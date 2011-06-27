  1. Home
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Giulia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/504.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Torque306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle17.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,495
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Packageyes
Ti Leather Packageyes
Ti Performance Packageyes
Nero Edizioneyes
Quick Order Package 22Tyes
Driver Assistance Static Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,495
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,495
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,495
AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Navigation 8.8 Radioyes
Harman Kardon Premium Audioyes
Aluminum Interior Trimyes
Heated Rear Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,495
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,495
19" x 8.0" Y-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Calipers Gloss Black w/White Scriptyes
Calipers Gloss Yellow w/Black Scriptyes
19" x 8.0" Miron Black Y-Spoke Wheelsyes
High Performance Bi-Xenon Headlampsyes
Colored Brake Calipersyes
19" x 8.0"/19" x 9.0" Miron Black Y-Spoke Wheelsyes
19" x 8.0" Dark 5-Hole Aluminum Wheelsyes
Dual-Pane Sunroofyes
19" x 8.0"/19" x 9.0" Y-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Calipers Gloss Red w/White Scriptyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3521 lbs.
Gross weight4612 lbs.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume95.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Exterior Colors
  • Trofeo White Tri-Coat
  • Alfa Black
  • Misano Blue Metallic
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Alfa White
  • Silverstone Gray Metallic
  • Imola Titanium Metallic
  • Monza Red Metallic
  • Lipari Gray Metallic
  • Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Stromboli Gray Metallic
  • Montecarlo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Tan, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black/Ice, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ice, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,495
All season tiresyes
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
