Used 2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package Features & Specs

More about the 2011 ZDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,520
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
435 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4419 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height62.8 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ionized Bronze Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, premium leather
  • Umber, premium leather
  • Sumatra, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/50R19 103H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles