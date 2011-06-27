Used 1993 Acura Vigor GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arcadia Green Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Regal Plum Pearl
  • Granda Black Pearl
  • Cassis Red Pearl
  • Solaris Silver Metallic
