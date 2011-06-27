  1. Home
Used 2007 Acura TSX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/478.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,090
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,090
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,090
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,090
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,090
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,090
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Front track59.6 in.
Length183.5 in.
Curb weight3356 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume103.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Pearl BL
  • Arctic Blue Pearl BA
  • Deep Green Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl BK
  • Milano Red RE
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic SL
  • Premium White Pearl WH
  • Carbon Gray Pearl GB
  • Glacier Blue Metallic BB
Interior Colors
  • Quartz, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,090
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/50R17 93V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,090
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
