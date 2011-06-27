  1. Home
Used 2005 Acura TSX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,190
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/478.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,190
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,190
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,190
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,190
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,190
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,190
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,190
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,190
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,190
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.8 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.
Curb weight3329 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume103.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,190
Exterior Colors
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Arctic Blue Pearl
  • Meteor Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Parchment
  • Quartz
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,190
P215/50R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,190
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,190
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
