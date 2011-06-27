Used 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Consumer Reviews

The best car you'll never see on the road! Kurt , 11/22/2015 Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Know that you belong to an exclusive club that found this hidden automotive jewel among the many boring crossovers and smaller SUVs. When I started looking for something with more "practicality" I wanted something fun to drive like my Mazda Miata and the comfort of my wife's Jaguar, I stopped at the Acura dealer after seeing a TSX Wagon blow past me on the highway. One test drive and I was sold. NO REGRETS! Handles like a sports car, the 2.4 twin cam I-Vtec sreams to 7,000 rpm and with the paddle shifters you can have additional fun. The heated leather seats combined with the Tech Package and sound system make trips a breeze. Has more c/f of luggage space than many medium SUVs. We haul bikes, skis, dogs and grandchildren with speed, grace and comfort. Honda/Acura reliability, styling way better than the sedan....what a deal! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's just a really stylish "extended" hatchback SuperDave , 06/07/2016 Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful While the 2012 TSX SportWagon is stylish, comfortable, and amazingly reliable, I find myself wishing it's straight-line acceleration was as marvelous as the rest of the car. The 2.4 L engine's 200hp/170lbft are only adequate. A turbocharger that punches with 235+hp/260+lbft that arrives significantly below 2000 RPM in a utilitarian vehicle that handles like a, well, a CAR, is a recipe that would keep me out of high-CoG SUVs permanently. If Honda would build a 9-speed DCT into such a vehicle, the need for SUVs would become a moot point. BTW, I like the Technology Package's Nav & SiriusXM. The mini-Jack & USB inputs, like most, need to have volume equalization programming so users don't wake the dead changing to CD/FM/satellite radio sources from theUSB/mini-Jack sources. I'd buy this car again if they were still building them. I can imagine buying a 2019 RDX to get the utility my TSX offers. Great MPG; useful design; good looks; and, in Wisconsin, warm weather & winter(<40 degreesF) tire/wheels make this my ideal utility vehicle. I just wish it had more sport, too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

TSX Wagon best car for me... B. Resch , 10/12/2016 Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It's still new to me, but this is what I've got so far...Very nice car to drive. I checked out the competition and this was the only wagon, with all the options, that wouldn't break my budget. I've read all the reviews and for me it has plenty of power, I was more concerned about the mileage. The only down fall I've found, there are too many questions for the navigation (voice command) I'd like to be able to just say the address with out all the "yes" or "no's". You might have trouble getting out of the back seat, if you're an adult, but I have an SUV if I'm taking company. Bottom line, it's a European Accord, the only thing different is the decals. Honda has been making this car a long time, they know what their doing. Plus like every other Honda, they hold their value . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Love this soccer mom wagon!! Shannon Poteet , 05/20/2017 Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Def rides like a luxury car w/o the price tag. I fit a 60" in tv in the cargo area. A. It sluggish on acceleration and I have had issues with the Bluetooth connectivity. Other happy no major maintenance costs at 45,000 yet. Super dealer support. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse