2022 Acura TLX Type S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 TLX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
17 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
710 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.2 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,221 lbs.
EPA interior volume106.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.4 in.
Length194.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.2 in.
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic Black Pearl
  • Performance Red Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Apex Blue Pearl
  • Tiger Eye Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Orchid, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/35R Y tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
