2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec Features & Specs

More about the 2020 TLX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.0/498.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,800
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,800
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,800
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,800
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,800
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,800
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,800
Length191.0 in.
Curb weight3838 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume107.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,800
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Performance Red Pearl
  • Apex Blue Pearl
  • Majestic Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,800
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See TLX Inventory

