2019 Acura TLX Sedan
What’s new
- A-Spec Appearance package extended to four-cylinder model
- New 19-inch wheel design for certain trims
- Part of the first TLX generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Interior is quiet and trimmed with high-quality materials
- Comes standard with several desirable driver safety aids
- Back seat comfortably seats adults
- Competent but bland driving character
- no real zest or gusto
- Four-cylinder engine is underpowered
Which TLX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
The 2019 Acura TLX remains true to its mission of providing substance over flash. While its European and American competitors battle for brand cachet, the TLX quietly continues offering an expert blend of performance, comfort and reliability. It won't set your pulse alight, but it's no snoozer either, especially when equipped with its optional V6 engine.
Acura introduced the TLX in 2015 to replace its TSX and TL sedans, aiming to combine the appeal of both cars in a single model. Largely, it's worked. Today's TLX offers the available power and performance of the older TL and bundles it up inside tidier, more TSX-like dimensions.
Last year's model featured a freshened look and a new A-Spec trim level with a sport-tuned suspension. For 2019, the TLX remains the same under the skin but offers a few new treatments, including the A-Spec package for four-cylinder models and a new wheel design for certain V6 trims.
Key to the Acura TLX's charm is its authenticity. Although it offers a good measure of performance, especially in the way it takes curves and turns, the TLX isn't trying to match its global competitors in adrenaline output. Instead, it ties together satisfying speed and power, with impressive levels of comfort and convenience. It's still a smart choice if you seek a lot of value from a luxury sedan.
What it's like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. We found the TLX to be a well-appointed luxury sedan with a refined ride and ample motivation from the optional V6 engine. We weren't a fan of its nine-speed transmission, however, especially in the earlier generation models. Check out our long-term TLX test to learn more.
Note that the 2019 Acura TLX differs from our long-term TLX in that it has received a cosmetic face-lift inside and out and has a revised infotainment interface. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
2019 Acura TLX models
Choosing a 2019 Acura TLX is straightforward. Acura offers the TLX with one of two engines, a four-cylinder or a V6, and a couple of option packages. Four-cylinder models are front-wheel-drive only and available in three trims: the TLX 2.4L, the TLX 2.4L with Technology package and, new for 2019, the TLX 2.4L A-Spec. The base V6 model is the TLX 3.5L. You can also get the TLX 3.5L with Technology package, the TLX 3.5L A-Spec and the TLX 3.5L with Advance package. All-wheel drive is available for the V6-equipped TLX.
The base TLX 2.4L comes with a 2.4-liter engine (206 horsepower, 182 pound-feet), an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and front-wheel drive. Standard features include LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery and heated, power-adjustable front seats.
TLX tech conveniences include Bluetooth, two display screens (upper 8-inch and lower 7-inch touchscreens), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a seven-speaker audio system with satellite radio and a USB media interface. Apple iPhone users also get Siri Eye Free voice control when operating outside of CarPlay.
All TLXs come with a standard set of driver assistance features called AcuraWatch. This suite includes lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam control.
You'll probably like the extra convenience features of the TLX 2.4L with Technology package. It adds keyless entry for the rear doors, leather upholstery, automatic wipers, a climate control system that adjusts for sun direction, navigation, a 10-speaker premium audio system, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The TLX 2.4L A-Spec offers the same features as the Technology package, but it adds 19-inch wheels, simulated suede seat inserts, and unique exterior trim elements such as a matte-black grille, decklid spoiler, lower diffuser, dual exhaust and LED foglights.
TLX 3.5L models are, appropriately enough, powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (290 hp, 267 lb-ft) connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Beyond what comes with the base four-cylinder model, the 3.5L gets 18-inch wheels and more power adjustments for the front passenger seat.
The TLX 3.5L with Technology package mirrors the features available on the four-cylinder, but with contrast leather trim and stitching as well as power-extending thigh support for the driver's seat.
Maximum creature comforts await with the TLX 3.5L with Advance package. It builds on the Technology package features with front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start, touchless locking and unlocking and trunk opening, ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, a heated steering wheel, LED ambient cabin lighting, wireless device charging, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, a surround-view camera system and a heated windshield.
The TLX 3.5L A-Spec combines the Technology package features with some Advance package features, along with a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, quicker steering and unique exterior trim pieces.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.0
Steering8.5
Handling8.0
Drivability6.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control6.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality6.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Acura TLX.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- interior
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- climate control
- infotainment system
- dashboard
- driving experience
- sound system
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- seats
- transmission
- spaciousness
- maintenance & parts
- value
- technology
- road noise
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have been a loyal Acura customer for the past 19 years and have owned 7 cars. A few TSX and TL’s and TLX. I am having an issue with the paint on my 2019 TLX, San Marino Red. I have had spots that seem to permanently stick to the surface. The dealer has attempted to buff them out, but you can still see them under the paint. Most recently, they buffed the clear coat off several sections and had to re-paint those areas. The service manager agrees that it must be something in the paint, yet Acura Client Services is claiming that it must be hard water spots. I have another Acura RDX parked next to mine which is cleaned with the same water and cleaning supplies and there is no issue. I also never had an issue with previous cars. The rep is trying to say it’s because I had darker cars in the past and never the red. Sounds like a bunch of b.s. instead of investigating this further. I feel something was missed at the factory. I was already missing a part to hold the back folding seat in place. I could literally pick the top of the back seat up and almost pull it out. It was missing the bolt that holds up in place. How could it leave the factory like that? So I don’t have much confidence in the quality aspect of this vehicle right now. Anyway, although I stood strongly behind Acura in the past, This will be my last Acura since I am no longer going to tolerate this lack of customer service and failure to do the right thing for the customer.
This is my third Acura in a row. I've now had a 2013 TSX Special Edition, 2016 TLX 2.4 Tech and now this 2019 TLX A-Spec Red 2.4. While I have always been a fan of and owned many Hondas and Acuras over the years, this one is my favorite by a pretty fair margin. All of that said, the biggest improvement of this TLX over my '16 is the A-Spec package. While my '16 was a nice enough car, it was simply not exciting, or as engaging to drive. This one blends the best of both worlds that my TSX and previous TLX occupied. It has the crispness and interior cache of the TSX with the refinement and comfort of my last TLX. Where the 2.4 Tech was bland, the A-Spec package makes the car not only better looking, but more fun to drive. From the interior all of the way to the exterior enhancements, this car gets allot of compliments. And the A-Spec package runs more than skin deep. The suspension, while by no means harsh, gives a more connected feeling to the driving experience. As I had been satisfied with the 4 cylinder model, I was glad to see the A-Spec model expanded to that engine offering. While not as smooth and powerful as the V6, the 8 speed DCT does an admirable job of delivering good performance with gas mileage that not only exceeds the EPA estimates, but is quite good for this size of sedan. So, to wrap all of this up, anyone looking for an extremely well equipped, comfortable near performance sedan, this car is for you!
We have been a Honda family for the past two decades. We are now on our second Acura. Leased a 2019 A-Spec V6 AWD. Great looks and comfort until you hit 65 plus. The car begins to shake. The dealer has replaced the tires and front axles. The problem still exists, you literally shake driving down the freeway. Acura calls this a 'normal characteristic" of the car. I did research and there appears to be an issue with the subframe. Acura is turning their head on the many consumers that have this issue. My advice, stay clear until they remedy the issue. I am now stuck with a hefty payment for the next 32 months. Learn from my mistake and go in a different direction there are better choices for the money.
The TLX feels well built, and is quiet. It feels very premium. It takes the bumps well, it has great visibility, easy to get into and out of, and the leather seats feel extremely nice. The infotainment system is very easy to use, and the ELS audio system is fantastic. Even though the instrument cluster and infotainment system with the large knob seems a bit dated, it is easy to use and simply not an issue - I actually like it. However, after three weeks of driving the car, I really have not gotten used to the 9-speed transmission. It feels jerky, and so far is a real disappointment. It takes away from the fun and enjoyment of what would otherwise be an awesome car. Today's modern cars should shift swiftly and decisively through the gears, and should be better, not worse than prior generation cars. Instead, this car feels like a step backward from the drivetrain smoothness point of view. Overall, the TLX is a very comfortable, really good car, but what on earth is up with the transmission!
Sponsored cars related to the TLX
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 8AM
|MSRP
|$33,000
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|206 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Technology Package 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$40,100
|MPG
|20 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$36,200
|MPG
|20 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|A-Spec 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$42,800
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite TLX safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Helps keep the car centered in the lane by providing alerts and steering assistance when the car approaches the edge of the lane.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Applies brakes automatically to help reduce the severity of a crash if drivers don't take corrective action on their own.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Provides audible and visual alerts when it detects what it perceives as an impending collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura TLX vs. the competition
Acura TLX vs. Honda Accord
If you're considering one of these over the other, you're likely aware that the TLX is related to the Accord. There's a bit of price overlap between one of the Accord's top trims and the base TLX; if pressed, we'd take the Accord. But moving just slightly higher up the TLX trim ladder delivers refinements you won't find in the Accord, such as a quieter and nicer cabin.
Acura TLX vs. Infiniti Q50
The TLX and Q50 are closely matched on price and specs, but the TLX tends to offer more standard features than the Q50, including heated seats. The TLX also has more trunk space and gets better fuel economy. The Q50, however, packs more performance — more engine power and torque — and standard rear-wheel drive lends it more of a sport sedan feel.
Acura TLX vs. BMW 3 Series
The 3 Series is the car to which all sport sedans aspire. Its Mercedes and Audi competitors may disagree, but all seek in their own way to achieve the balance of power, handling, comfort and refinement that's made the 3 Series a sport sedan benchmark for decades. The TLX isn't in the same league as the 3 Series, but it's not far off either. While it can't match the kind of rock-solid road feel and acceleration of the BMW, the TLX fares well when it comes to overall quality and handling ability.
FAQ
Is the Acura TLX a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Acura TLX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura TLX:
- A-Spec Appearance package extended to four-cylinder model
- New 19-inch wheel design for certain trims
- Part of the first TLX generation introduced for 2015
Is the Acura TLX reliable?
Is the 2019 Acura TLX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura TLX?
The least-expensive 2019 Acura TLX is the 2019 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $33,000
- Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,100
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,200
- A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,800
- Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $36,700
- A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $39,400
- SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,800
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,100
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,950
- A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) which starts at $39,400
- SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,800
- A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,800
- Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,950
- SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,200
What are the different models of Acura TLX?
More about the 2019 Acura TLX
The 2019 Acura TLX is a midsize entry-level luxury sedan that might not get your driving blood pumping, but it remains one of the smartest picks in the class. The TLX follows Acura's established pricing pattern of offering option packages that can be thought of as trim levels. Individual options are typically limited to accessory items, which makes choosing a TLX fairly easy. Simply determine which engine you prefer and which trim has your desired features.
The 2019 TLX is offered with a four-cylinder engine in the TLX 2.4L, the TLX 2.4L with Technology package, and the new-for-2019 TLX 2.4L A-Spec package. Opting for a V6 yields TLX 3.5L, TLX 3.5L with Technology package, TLX 3.5L A-Spec and TLX 3.5L with Advance package trims.
The base TLX is pretty well-equipped with keyless entry, simulated leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat and a backup camera. It's a good start, but it lacks a few key features that come with the Technology package such as leather, navigation, premium audio and rain-sensing wipers. The A-Spec version adds some sporty styling elements and most of the Technology package features, but unlike the V6 A-Spec package, no additional performance upgrades.
The four-cylinder version plays to the TLX's value-centric strengths, but it's understandable that buyers will eye the more powerful V6 version since the four-cylinder engine isn't exactly brimming with horsepower. They'll be rewarded with more power and access to optional all-wheel drive, a clever system that can overdrive either rear wheel in a corner to enhance its handling. Previous iterations of the V6 models' compulsory nine-speed automatic transmission had clunky shifting at times, although this gearbox and the four-cylinder's eight-speed automatic were retuned for improved smoothness in 2018 models.
Like the four-cylinder versions, the V6 models have similar base and Technology package selections. Once the Technology package is selected, buyers can also choose the A-Spec variant, which has a retuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, wider tires, more aggressive seats and various cosmetic flourishes. Or alternatively they can select the Advance package, which includes the most creature comforts of any TLX. This package features remote starting, a surround-view camera, heated and ventilated seats, rear heated seats, a heated steering wheel and auto-dimming mirrors. Be aware that a TLX equipped with the Advance package is over $10,000 pricier than the base four-cylinder version.
Among entry-level premium sedans, the 2019 Acura TLX makes a strong value case for itself, especially in four-cylinder form. If you get rowdy with the package selections, it's a bit less compelling, though it's still a sound vehicle choice. When you're ready to find the right 2019 Acura TLX for you, Edmunds' car-buying tools will make your experience quick, pleasant and effective.
2019 Acura TLX Sedan Overview
The 2019 Acura TLX Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Acura TLX Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura TLX Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 TLX Sedan 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 TLX Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura TLX Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 TLX Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Technology Package, A-Spec, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Acura TLX Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Acura TLX Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Acura TLX Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Acura TLX Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 2 new 2019 [object Object] TLX Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,095 and mileage as low as 7 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Acura TLX Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] TLX Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Acura TLX Sedan TLX Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura TLX for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,795.
Find a new Acura for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,545.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Acura TLX Sedan and all available trim types: Base, A-Spec, Advance Package, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Acura TLX Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Acura TLX Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
Related 2019 Acura TLX Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 RLX
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019