  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TLX
  4. Used 2016 Acura TLX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Acura TLX Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 TLX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,320
See TLX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.2/584.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,320
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,320
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,320
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,320
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,320
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,320
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,320
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight3585 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume106.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Exterior Colors
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Slate Silver Metallic
  • Black Copper Pearl
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Bellanova White Pearl
  • Graphite Luster Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Espresso, leatherette
  • Parchment, leatherette
  • Graystone, leatherette
  • Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,320
P225/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,320
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,320
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See TLX Inventory

Related Used 2016 Acura TLX Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles