  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TL
  4. Used 2013 Acura TL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Acura TL SH-AWD Features & Specs

More about the 2013 TL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,185
See TL Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,185
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,185
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,185
Torque273 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,185
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,185
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,185
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,185
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,185
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,185
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,185
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,185
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3858 lbs.
Gross weight4927 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Length194.0 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume110.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,185
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Moon
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Bellanova White Pearl
  • Graphite Luster Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,185
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R18 96V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,185
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,185
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See TL Inventory

Related Used 2013 Acura TL SH-AWD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles