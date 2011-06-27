Used 2009 Acura TL Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.
Curb weight3708 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Mayan Bronze Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl
  • Borealis Blue Pearl
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/50R17 98V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
