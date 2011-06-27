Used 2007 Acura TL Type-S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/461.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque256 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower286 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.5 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3563 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moroccan Red Pearl
  • Kinetic Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Carbon Bronze Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Silver, leather
  • Taupe/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/45R17 94W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
